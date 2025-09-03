Onion CEO has a plan for Infowars, "if and when we get it"

The Onion had the chance to do the funniest thing, and the satirical newspaper (and birthplace of the very website) didn’t miss its opportunity. It bought Infowars last November, only to have it snatched away shortly after. Thankfully, in a new interview with Wired, Onion CEO Ben Collins confirmed that its publisher, Global Tetrahedron, is still “absolutely trying” to regain control of Infowars and its testosterone-boosting supplements. It even has a plan for the website should the sale ever go through. “If we end up with the supplements,” Collins said, “I still don’t know what to do with them, but we are absolutely trying. We have a whole plan for what to do with Infowars if and when we get it.”

InfoWars founder Alex Jones was sued for a billion dollars by the families of Sandy Hook victims and found guilty of defaming murdered children and their families. As a result, Jones’ assets and website, Infowars, were sold at auction. The Onion‘s publisher, Global Tetrahedron, put in a bid and won. However, after The Onion announced its new supplement arm, Jones’ lawyers contested that the sale had been conducted improperly, and a judge blocked the sale. Collins clarified what happened with the sale and why a judge “wiped away about like 18 months of court decisions.” Throughout the interview, Collins discusses the media’s “overt capitulation” to the Trump administration. That applies to judges, too. “The judge took it away from us because he was also scared of what was going on,” he said. “He basically wiped away about like 18 months of court decisions. I mean, I would be spooked too.”

Collins points out that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is run by Infowars regulars Dan Bongino, currently the deputy FBI director, and Kash Patel, the FBI director. “[Infowars] was a feeder system to the administration,” Collins said. “So to be afraid of that is natural. But it also shows that putting your foot in the ground as a business and as a human being is important right now.”

Read the whole interview at Wired.