Baby Dexter to play Baby Bond in upcoming James Bond game 007: First Light

Amazon MGM still hasn’t stepped up and announced who the next James Bond will be—a question that’s been raging across movie-dom since Daniel Craig started making noises about being tired of the role at least as far back as 2015. But it has announced a James Bond. Specifically, the studio (and video game creator IO Interactive) have officially announced that Patrick Gibson will be playing the part in the game studio’s upcoming “young Bond” game, 007: First Light, one of the first Bond projects Amazon has rolled out since spending huge amounts of money to wrest control of the franchise for its own personal Blofeld. That’s right: Baby Dexter himself, recently freed of his Paramount+ bonds (after the streamer killed off prequel series Dexter: Original Sin after a single season), has been revealed to be the voice and face behind the game’s less-polished version of the world’s greatest superspy.

This is not wholly surprising: IO rolled out an earlier trailer for the game back in June, and eagle-eared listeners were pretty sure they’d picked out Gibson’s voice amidst the chaos. Still, he’s now officially been announced in the gig, playing a younger version of Bond as he attempts to track down an apparently rogue 009 and “earn the number.” (You can see a decent chunk of the actual gameplay, which seems to blend some of the reactivity and physics of IO’s well-loved Hitman games with a less freeform action experience akin to an Uncharted game, in the trailer above.)

This all puts Gibson in the weird position of being the only James Bond kicking around at the moment, at a time when huge amounts of both money and attention are being focused on the franchise. (By the way, if you want to see how the series is faring in our current tournament of the greatest action franchises of all time, check in over here.) The Irish actor—who previously starred in both The OA and Shadow And Bone—will now presumably get to spend the next year or so being hounded about whether he might someday reprise the role in a non-interactive capacity, at least until Amazon finally feels willing to pull the trigger on a cinematic casting. First Light, meanwhile, comes out in March of 2026.