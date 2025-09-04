Baby Dexter to play Baby Bond in upcoming James Bond game 007: First Light
Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson has been tapped to play a young Bond in the March 2026 video game.Left: Patrick Gibson in Dexter: Original Sin, Photo: Photo: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Right: The James Bond character in trailers for 007: First Light., Image: Amazon MGM
Amazon MGM still hasn’t stepped up and announced who the next James Bond will be—a question that’s been raging across movie-dom since Daniel Craig started making noises about being tired of the role at least as far back as 2015. But it has announced a James Bond. Specifically, the studio (and video game creator IO Interactive) have officially announced that Patrick Gibson will be playing the part in the game studio’s upcoming “young Bond” game, 007: First Light, one of the first Bond projects Amazon has rolled out since spending huge amounts of money to wrest control of the franchise for its own personal Blofeld. That’s right: Baby Dexter himself, recently freed of his Paramount+ bonds (after the streamer killed off prequel series Dexter: Original Sin after a single season), has been revealed to be the voice and face behind the game’s less-polished version of the world’s greatest superspy.