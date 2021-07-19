Rebecca has a new love interest in Ted Lasso season 2 sneak peek

We’re so close to Ted Lasso’s return. After it became one of the most talked-about comedies of 2020 and developed a constantly growing fanbase, we finally get to catch up with Ted and the rest of the AFC Richmond guys on July 23. But while we wait, Apple TV+ shared a sneak peek at the first episode of season two, “Goodbye Earl.”



Last season, team owner Rebecca was finally feeling up to the idea of dating new people after her divorce. In this preview, it looks like she’s had some luck in the romance department . A very excited Rebecca is giddy in her office, as she gets a message from a man she’s been going on a few dates with, and shares his latest text with Keeley. Ted, who doesn’t like feeling left out, wants to join in on the conversation, but he’s shut out during “girl talk” time.



Rebecca invites Keeley and Roy to join her on a double date, in order to let her mystery man “ prove his mettle.” Of course, Roy doesn’t get to decide whether or not he’s free for this outing , because Keeley says, “Roy’s free, don’t worry about that,” accepting the invite on his behalf.

We can’t imagine Roy Kent in a double date setting—especially not with a total stranger who he’d be forced to make small talk with—so we’ll have to see how he handles being put in yet another uncomfortable situation against his will. Besides Rebecca re-entering the dating world, Apple TV+ hasn’t revealed many plot details about the upcoming season, but they did share in a press release that in the season 2 premiere, “AFC Richmond brings in a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles) to help the team overcome their unprecedented seven game tie-streak.” In the trailer, we were introduced to “Led Tasso,” Ted’s angry alter-ego meant to motivate the players into performing better. So will therapy triumph over Ted Lasso’s antics? We’ll find out soon enough.