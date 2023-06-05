Hollywood Dreams And Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story | Official Trailer

Smart and Griffith get the music right, sticking with horror sounds for their sonic backdrop, from moody score to industrial rock. Better yet, they know when not to use music, an underrated skill that’s perhaps best appreciated by reviewers who’ve watched more over-scored documentaries than anybody should have to. But in the end, this is not an especially cinematic documentary–it feels framed and paced for your TV screen, made for cable, streaming, or a really nice DVD bonus feature. You’ll come out knowing more than most about Robert Englund, but only at the very end, when it becomes clear what the arc is, does it make you feel something. Kids who grew up wanting to dress like Freddy will probably, as adults, come away from this wishing Englund could be their best friend.

It certainly captures a side of the man, and maybe that’s all anyone would ask of it. But it’s hard to shake the feeling there’s an even better movie waiting to be made from all this material.

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story comes to Screambox and digital on June 6