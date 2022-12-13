It’s the most wonderful time of the year–the introduction of a new cast of Queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The beloved reality competition series returns for its 15th season on Friday, January 6 on MTV. (New episodes of the behind-the-scenes series Untucked will follow.) On Tuesday, reigning champion Willow Pill announced the new competitors on the show’s YouTube channel for a season that promises to be (you guessed it) bigger and better than ever.



Seriously, though: the 15th season will feature the Emmy Award-winning series’ landmark 200th episode. In honor of such an auspicious occasion, contestants will compete for a whopping $200,000 cash prize, “the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise.” Competition on Drag Race is always fierce, but with that much at stake, expect the competition to be fierce.

MEET THE QUEENS OF SEASON 15! 🚘 | RuPaul’s Drag Race 👠✨

Willow Pill was on hand for the ru-veal of the show’s first MTV season cast, which appropriately includes a “super sweet 16” queens. That includes some queens with connections to past seasons, like Bosco’s drag sister Irene Dubois and Kerri Colby’s drag mother Sasha Colby. There are also some Drag Race firsts, like Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, the show’s first Miami queen, and Sugar and Spice, the show’s first identical twin competitors. The cast is rounded out by Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, and Salina EsTitties.

After strutting their stuff in the initial ru-veal, the new queens sat down to introduce themselves and chat about the origins of their drag names, what drew them to drag, and their experience with the show. “I’m just so blown away that I finally get to be a part of the program that has shaped so much of my life,” gushed Irene Dubois. “It has influenced me in ways that I probably can’t even measure at this point. And now that I’m part of the legacy that Drag Race leaves behind, I get to be the person for someone else that all the queens who come before me have been for me. It’s an amazing feeling.”