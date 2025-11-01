South Park deploys "South Park Sucks Now" URL not somehow in use since, like, 2006 The show's Halloween installment took some time out of attacks on Donald Trump to launch a bit of familiar self-critique.

South Park has spent the last few months making bold, frequently puerile efforts to grab the zeitgeist and then wring its zeitgeist-y little neck for all it’s worth, going in hard on critiques of Donald Trump and his various, pretty-easy-to-transform-into-cartoons-as-it-turns-out lackeys. Now, the show—which aired the second episode of its very abruptly launched 28th season on Halloween night—is having some fun with the idea that some of its fans might not be as amused by the show’s bold swings as others. To wit, the show’s latest episode has (in addition to its plotline about Trump being haunted by his wife Melania for tearing down the East Wing of the White House, which is one of those things that later TV historians may have to footnote was not an invention of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deadline-driven imaginations) “The Woman In The Hat” sees Stan, Kyle, and Kenny launch a meme coin titled “South Park Sucks Now.” (To quote Stan, “It’s because of all this political shit.”)