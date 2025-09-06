If you want to get Spike Lee worked up, ask him about AI "If you have ears, you could hear the heartbeat. You could hear the soul, the love, the pain, the anguish. A machine? Two words, 'Nah, son.'"

Spike Lee is, pretty famously, not a guy who keeps his opinions to himself. As a director, a writer, a film professor, and just a dude that loves to talk, Lee has made a name for himself as a man who will talk both shit and sugar at the drop of a hat. Certainly, that gift for candor (and gab) has been in firm evidence lately, in the press cycle around his new film Highest 2 Lowest. (As opposed to Lee’s most persistent star, Denzel Washington, who’s mostly just on-hand at press events to crack jokes and let you know how over the concept of films as a whole he might be.) But if you want to get Lee really worked up on a topic? The secret is apparently to ask him about AI.

This insight gleaned from an interview Lee recently gave to Inverse, ostensibly focused on the film, a riff on Akira Kurosawa’s High And Low. But Lee goes sprinting off topic with a distinctive quickness, especially when interviewer Lyvie Scott asks him whether AI attitudes adopted by Washington’s character, record producer David King, map onto Lee’s own. Here’s Lee, asked if he was “condemning AI” through David: “I wasn’t condemning AI across the board. In the film where David King [shares how he] feels about art, he’s saying, ‘A machine’s not a heart, a soul.’ So definitely in that moment, yeah, that’s me talking—but it’s not about other uses of AI.”