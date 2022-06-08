Attention Mockingbird Heights, your new neighbors have arrived. Meet The Munsters. While they may feel familiar, Rob Zombie re-introduces the family in the teaser for the reboot film adaptation, and this time, they’re in “living color.”

The teaser plays up the original series’ opening credits, with Herman Munster barreling through the front door of their home, followed by the rest of the family.

Zombie’s The Munsters features Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa. It’s also been previously teased that Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark has taken on a role in the film as the “normal” and “super straight character” named Barbara Carr.

Advertisement

The director and writer first announced the project last June, writing, “Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!” Since then, Zombie’s shared plenty of updates from the film set on Instagram.

And no you creeps, Zombie’s take on The Munsters will be PG and remain as family- friendly as ever. If you’re looking for some gruesome content, go rewind Zombie’s other horror classics.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong,” Zombie said back in March. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

The Munsters suburban sitcom ran from 1964-1966, and starred Fred Gwynne, Al Lewis, Yvonne De Carlo, Butch Patrick, and Pat Priest. The original series even beat out the concurrently running The Addams Family in terms of ratings, but The Munsters was still cancelled after two seasons.

Advertisement

No release date has been set for The Munsters just yet.