Tony Todd's widow expresses disappointment about Emmys in memoriam omission

The Candyman star was also left out of the Oscars in memoriam segment earlier this year.

By Emma Keates  |  September 16, 2025 | 12:35pm
Image: Tubi
The Emmys missed a chance to right a wrong this past weekend. In March, horror icon Tony Todd, who died from cancer last November, was excluded from the Oscars In Memoriam segment. He didn’t make the cut for the Emmys segment either, despite appearing in shows like The Flash, The Young And The Restless, 24, and several Star Trek series throughout his lengthy career. Todd’s widow Fatima Cortez Todd recently spoke about the omission with Entertainment Weekly, during which she expressed that she was “disappointed but not surprised,” per the outlet’s summary. “Tony had a long list of TV credits but he was not respected as much by the industry he gave his artistic life,” she said. While he may not be getting the recognition Todd’s widow thinks he deserves, she knows he was fulfilled by the work itself. “He was classically trained and always given great support by his fans,” she said. “Ultimately, he gave his all because he loved his work. Many times he was told that he should have had a role he didn’t get. He still maintained his generosity of spirit.” 

“The award shows look over many who should be honored,” Todd added. “That’s on them.” Some other notable names were also left out of this year’s Emmys broadcast, including Jerry Adler, Polly Holliday, Jonathan Joss, and Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s ex-wife Linda Hogan also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the omission this week, positing that the wrestler was left out due to his embrace of conservative politics. “I can’t prove that,” she said. “It’s just a guess, but they should have named him!!” The excluded actors can all be found in the Television Academy’s longer in memoriam list online. 

Todd was perhaps best known for his turn as the titular villain in the Candyman films. He also appeared in the Final Destination franchise, as well as films like Platoon, Night Of The Living Dead, and The Man From Earth. For fans upset about his lack of recognition, Todd’s widow noted that there will be a memorial held November 8 at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills. “His funeral was private and I respect the fans enough to have closure on his passing,” she said.

 
