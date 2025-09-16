Tony Todd's widow expresses disappointment about Emmys in memoriam omission The Candyman star was also left out of the Oscars in memoriam segment earlier this year.

The Emmys missed a chance to right a wrong this past weekend. In March, horror icon Tony Todd, who died from cancer last November, was excluded from the Oscars In Memoriam segment. He didn’t make the cut for the Emmys segment either, despite appearing in shows like The Flash, The Young And The Restless, 24, and several Star Trek series throughout his lengthy career. Todd’s widow Fatima Cortez Todd recently spoke about the omission with Entertainment Weekly, during which she expressed that she was “disappointed but not surprised,” per the outlet’s summary. “Tony had a long list of TV credits but he was not respected as much by the industry he gave his artistic life,” she said. While he may not be getting the recognition Todd’s widow thinks he deserves, she knows he was fulfilled by the work itself. “He was classically trained and always given great support by his fans,” she said. “Ultimately, he gave his all because he loved his work. Many times he was told that he should have had a role he didn’t get. He still maintained his generosity of spirit.”