Will Smith has never heard of this Sean “Diddy” Combs, doesn’t like baby oil The beleaguered rapper will not be further beleaguered by a fellow beleaguered rapper.

Good publicity magnet Will Smith has put himself ahead of rumors, memes, and scuttlebutt that he’s got anything to do with Sean “Diddy” Combs, his freak-offs, or any of the numerous allegations the Combs faces. Smith, who is rapping again, took the stage at a San Diego performance Friday to let god and the world know, “I don’t have shit to do with Puffy.” Hammering home how out of touch Smith is with Combs’ exploits, the Fresh Prince opted to refer to Combs by his original moniker, indicating that Smith hasn’t thought about Combs since 2001—let alone abiding Combs’ most recent name, “Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.” While he isn’t up on Combs’ nicknames, he has seen the memes tying him to Combs.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to like discern what’s real and what’s true, you know? And I’ve been seeing y’all memes and stuff,” Smith said in a TikTok video. “Some of that stuff is funny. Some of it’s funny, but I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just want to say this very clearly: I don’t have shit to do with Puffy. So y’all can stop all those memes.”

Last week, the most recent lawsuit against Diddy named fellow rapper JAY-Z and accused him of raping a teenager. JAY-Z has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt.”

Smith has not been formally accused of having anything to do with Combs, but several memes and jokes have forced him to address “dumb ass stuff” because “y’all memes was doing too much.” Rest assured, he doesn’t even like baby oil.

“Listen, I do enough of my own shit,” Smith continued. “Don’t be putting me in other people’s bullshit. I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid shit. So, whenever y’all hear it, if somebody says that, it’s a damn lie. I don’t even like baby oil.”

