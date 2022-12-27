Taylor Swift may not be considered a country artist anymore, but her old community still has her back. “Something In The Orange” singer Zach Bryan subtly alluded to the whole Eras Tour fiasco with the understated, not at all on-the-nose title of his new live album: All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. (Which obviously means The A.V. Club is homies with Zach Bryan. Hey there, friend!)



Bryan released the surprise album on Sunday, along with an extended statement on Instagram. The post reads:

Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it. I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show.

I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people. Also, to any songwriter trying to make “relatable music for the working class man or woman” should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing.

The artist also made a second post actually tagging the corporation, just in case the album’s title wasn’t clear enough already.

Taylor Swift (and now Zach Bryan) are not the only artists who have gotten swept up by the Ticketmaster hate wave this year. The company also made headlines earlier this month after selling an “unprecedented” number of fake tickets to a Bad Bunny show in Mexico.

Ticketmaster is currently facing a congressional hearing, an investigation by the Department of Justice, and (most terrifying) a lawsuit from angry Swifties who didn’t score tickets— all of whom are now legally Zach Bryan’s homies as well. Friendsgiving at Zach’s next year is really shaping up to be the event of the century. And— unlike the Eras tour— it seems like everyone is welcome.