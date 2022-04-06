Oh, you thought awards season was over? Not for television it isn’t! Start prepping those dream nominations lists because the Television Academy has announced that the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air live in September.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC—returning to the network for the first time since 2018—on Monday, September 12, starting at 8 P.M. ET.



The ceremony is usually held on a Sunday, but due to NBC’s commitment to the NFL, the ceremony will be moving to Monday evening. But of course, that weekday time-slot might mean a reversal of last year’s 16 percent increase in viewership.

When it comes to news of a host or a location, not much is known yet. Last year’s Emmy Awards were held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, with a mediocre hosting job done by Cedric the Entertainer. In 2020, three-time host Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony at the Staples Center. Perhaps, NBC wants to go back to 2018's dual SNL hosting duties from Colin Jost and Michael Che... but probably not!

This year’s Emmy Awards also brings with it some new rule changes. Shows will no longer be classified as a drama or comedy by runtime, and there’s been a tightening up on what dictates a “limited series.” We’ll also see some shows that were previously only nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards be brought over to the Primetime ceremony, due to an organization change based on genre instead of airtime.

With nominations not being announced until July 12, there is still some time left to imagine who could win big in 2022. From Atlanta, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders In The Building all being eligible for the Emmys, the comedy category alone could be one of the best we’ve seen in years.