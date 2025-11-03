Ryan Reynolds and Amy Sherman-Palladino check into the Plaza for live-action Eloise

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds are booking a room on the “tippy-top floor” of the Plaza Hotel for Eloise, a forthcoming live-action take on the beloved book series by Kay Thompson. The film will serve as a feature-length directorial debut for Sherman-Palladino, the prolific TV creator behind such shows as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilmore Girls, and the recently-axed Étoile. Sherman-Palladino is also co-writing the script with Hannah Marks (Turtles All The Way Down) and Linda Woolverton (Maleficent). Reynolds will produce and star as an “original villainous character,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Hopefully sweet, precocious Eloise doesn’t have to deal with too much opposition from whoever Reynolds’ antagonist turns out to be; she’s only six years old, after all.

We don’t yet know what kind of shenanigans Eloise—who will be played by newcomer Mae Schenk—will get up to this time. The film’s plot is currently under wraps, but it’s said to be an “original adventure” based on the books, with input from illustrator Hilary Knight, publisher Simon & Schuster, and the Thompson estate. Eloise previously starred in two made-for-TV movies in 2003—Eloise At The Plaza and Eloise At Christmastime—which somehow landed Julie Andrews to play Eloise’s nanny. That role, as well as additional casting for the new film, has not been announced as of this writing.

The film will debut on Netflix. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm—Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds—in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film,” said the streamer’s feature animation head, Hannah Minghella, in a statement. Schenk has “the spark, the wit, and just the right amount of mischief” to play the titular character, said the co-presidents of production company Maximum Effort in their own statement. “We’re so excited to introduce her to the world with our friends at MRC and Netflix.”