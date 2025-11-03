Ryan Reynolds and Amy Sherman-Palladino check into the Plaza for live-action Eloise
Netflix landed Sherman-Palladino's take on the beloved children's book series.Photos: Eric Charbonneau/Netflix; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds are booking a room on the “tippy-top floor” of the Plaza Hotel for Eloise, a forthcoming live-action take on the beloved book series by Kay Thompson. The film will serve as a feature-length directorial debut for Sherman-Palladino, the prolific TV creator behind such shows as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilmore Girls, and the recently-axed Étoile. Sherman-Palladino is also co-writing the script with Hannah Marks (Turtles All The Way Down) and Linda Woolverton (Maleficent). Reynolds will produce and star as an “original villainous character,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Hopefully sweet, precocious Eloise doesn’t have to deal with too much opposition from whoever Reynolds’ antagonist turns out to be; she’s only six years old, after all.