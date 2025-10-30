Julian Lennon finally included in a Beatles project with Sam Mendes' biopics
Though Julian's never been part of the "inner circle," Sam Mendes made a point to reach out to John Lennon's oldest son.Screenshots: KTLA; John Lennon; The Late Late Show With James Corden (YouTube)
Speaking with The Guardian earlier this year, John Lennon’s oldest son Julian Lennon said that Beatles projects like Peter Jackson’s Get Back or the newly restored Let It Be are “news to me half the time.” That was also the case with Sam Mendes’ four simultaneous biopics. “Normally I’m kept out of all the Apple and Beatles stuff,” Julian explained in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “Sean [Lennon, his half-brother] and I have a great relationship, but he can’t even talk to me about that stuff legally, which is a little uncomfortable, because he wants to tell me stuff, but he can’t. But Sean got in touch and said, ‘Listen, Sam Mendes wants to get in touch.’ I went, ‘Really? Why?’ I hadn’t even heard of the four new Beatles films. And initially, I just thought to myself, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Another freaking Beatles film? Haven’t we had enough?'” He laughed.