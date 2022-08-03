Call it hometown glory—there’s a certain je ne sai quois to seeing Long Island native Billy Joel perform at New York’s Yankee Stadium. Today, any fans who’ve never had the opportunity are in luck—a new film detailing Joel’s 1990 concert at the stadium will see a two-night-only screening in theaters this fall, Joel’s team announced on August 3.

Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium will show a remixed and re-edited version of the concert originally shot on 16mm color film from June 22-23, 1990. In addition to reels from Joel’s performance, the film also includes new interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

“We’re pleased to partner again with Sony Music Entertainment to bring another classic rock n’ roll concert to the big screen,” Marc Allenby, CEO of the film’s co-distributor Trafalgar Releasing, shares in a statement. “This re-edited concert is going to have fans of Billy Joel dancing in their seats in movie theaters worldwide.”

As far as track listing, the film features enduring Joel favorites like “Piano Man,” “New York State Of Mind,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” “Shout,” and more. One of the film’s most tantalizing promises is never-before-released archival footage of Joel (a canonically downtown man) performing “Uptown Girl.” A new live version of “We Didn’t Start The Fire” from the film is out now.

Billy Joel - We Didn’t Start the Fire (Live at Yankee Stadium - June 1990)

“As a native New Yorker, Billy Joel’s iconic performance at Yankee Stadium is a perfect combination for audiences,” adds Tom Mackay, President of Premium Content at Sony Music Entertainment. “We are excited to give fans the opportunity to watch this sold-out concert and rock out to the legend’s greatest hits.”



Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium will premiere on October 5 and 9 in select theaters worldwide. For anyone wishing the Piano Man’s iconic show could be regular home viewing, the film will have a 2CD, 3LP, Blu-ray and digital release on November 4.