There's a free Bugonia screening for anyone willing to get bald

Emma Stone’s character spends most of Bugonia bald, and to portray this, Stone was actually bald for a while in her real life. Now, the rest of us have the opportunity to become bald for a reason related to Bugonia, if we want: anyone in Culver City on Monday, October 20 can catch a free, early screening of Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film, provided they watch it without hair.

DoLA shared the news yesterday on Instagram. The screening will take place at The Culver Theater Monday at 8 pm. If you’re already bald, you’re already set. “Have hair? A barber will be on-site starting at 6PM to shave it all off,” the Instagram post reads. “This is real. And yes, part of it will be filmed.”

This may seem like a lot of commitment to see a movie that will open wide a few days later, but for what it’s worth, Stone would really recommend being bald. “I was bummed I wasn’t going out with it. Just straight-up bald. I think that would have been fun,” she said back in August. “The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.” In Lanthimos’ film, Stone’s character Michelle Fuller is kidnapped by two men (played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who shave her head because they’re convinced she’s an alien and that she communicates with her mothership via her hair. It’s safe to say that Michelle didn’t enjoy her time without hair quite as much as Emma Stone did; should you attend, may your experience without hair be as joyous as that of a two-time Oscar winner reuniting with a favored director.

[via Gizmodo]