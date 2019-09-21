Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Emmys spotlight
Breakdowns
- Here are the nominees for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards
- What shows will win, and which should win, at the 2019 Emmys
- Which actors will win, and which should win, at the 2019 Emmys?
Interviews
- Barry’s Anthony Carrigan on being an Emmy nominee, a role model, and a future rom-com lead
- Janet Mock, Billy Porter, and MJ Rodriguez on Pose’s revolutionary second season
- Laverne Cox on the importance of compassion and the legacy of Orange Is The New Black
- Brett Gelman talks Stranger Things, the “dark nobility” of his Fleabag character—and “iBrain”
- How a Pen15 writer transformed teenage pain into an Emmy-nomination
Monday
- “What is a weekend?”: A catch-up guide to Downton Abbey’s cast and characters
- What are you reading in September?
- 1619 celebrates Black music while unpacking its history of being appropriated
- Beehives, farewells, and a Wu-Tang surprise made up the best of Riot Fest 2019
Tuesday
- In a 1987 video game, Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor was nearly impossible to blow up
- BoJack Horseman’s Kate Purdy on inclusivity and ambiguity in her animated show Undone
Wednesday
Thursday
- Scott Aukerman and Lauren Lapkus made up the Between Two Ferns movie as they went along
- Somewhere between first and last blood, the Rambo series became a forever war not worth fighting
Advertisement
Friday
- In the year of Dirty Harry, an unlikely action phenomenon made hippies the heroes
- The VR Groundhog Day sequel is better than every single word in that description might suggest
- Is your favorite NFL referee more of a Judge Judy or a Judge Wapner?
- The A.V. Club’s 17 most-anticipated shows of fall 2019
- 5 new releases we love: Brittany Howard goes solo, Vivian Girls return to form, and more
Advertisement