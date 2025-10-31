Comcast defies doubters and haters, says it definitely could buy Warner Bros. if it wanted
Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly actively exploring a bid for WBD.Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
With Warner Bros. Discovery putting itself out to market, there’s lots of speculation as to who has the guts to buy one of the last major studios remaining. Though WBD has rejected Paramount’s offer several times already, Paramount has been considered the frontrunner due to the owners’ deep pockets and good relationship with President Donald Trump (which will help with regulatory approval). But Comcast—in the middle of spinning off its cable properties—wants the doubters to know that it totally could buy WBD if it wanted.