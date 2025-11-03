R.I.P. Diane Ladd, Oscar nominated actor and mother of Laura Dern

Ladd is known for her roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, Chinatown, and many others.

By Emma Keates  |  November 3, 2025 | 4:06pm
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Diane Ladd, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor known for roles in films such as Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and Wild At Heart, has died. Her daughter, Laura Dern, shared the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, writing, “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca. She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.” Ladd was 89.

Ladd was born in Mississippi in 1935. While she was offered a scholarship to study law at LSU, she decided to pursue acting instead. Her early career included a number of theatrical roles, including an off-Broadway production of her second cousin Tennessee Williams’ Orpheus Descending in 1958. It was during this play that she met fellow castmate Bruce Dern, whom she would go on to marry two years later. (The two separated in 1969.) Around this time, she also began appearing in television series, including Naked City, 77 Sunset Strip, Hazel, The Detectives, The Fugitive, Ironside, Perry Mason, and Then Came Bronson, as well as a few films. It wasn’t until 1974, however, that she really broke into the film scene, with roles in both Roman Polanski’s Chinatown (portraying Ida Sessions) and Martin Scorsese‘s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. It was her comedic turn as waitress Flo Castleberry in the latter film that earned Ladd her first Oscar nod, as well as a BAFTA for Best Actress In A Supporting Role. The film also served as her daughter Laura Dern’s acting debut; she can be seen eating an ice cream cone in one of the film’s final scenes at the age of seven. 

Ladd and Dern would go on to co-star in five more films together—Wild At Heart, Rambling Rose, Citizen Ruth, Inland Empire, and White Lightning—as well as 2011 HBO series Enlightened. Two of these films, David Lynch’s Wild At Heart (1990) and Martha Coolidge’s Rambling Rose (1991), earned Ladd her second and third Oscar nominations.

Ladd was skilled at the art of improv, which led to some of her most memorable on-screen moments but also caused the occasional problem for directors like Lynch. “She got the spirit of the scene perfectly, but she didn’t re-create a single word,” he told French magazine Positif in a 1990 interview (via THR). “So I took her aside and after that we worked very well together. She was bad at sticking to the dialogue, but she really loved to be seized by an emotion and to be carried away by it. It was quite something to contain all that energy.”

Ladd went on to rack up dozens of other film and TV credits throughout her long career, including roles in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Grace Under Fire, and Touched By An Angel, which earned her Primetime Emmy nods in 1993, 1994, and 1997, respectively. She also wrote three books: Spiraling Through The School Of Life: A Mental, Physical, And Spiritual Discovery, a short story collection called A Bad Afternoon For A Piece Of Cake, and a memoir she co-wrote with her daughter titled Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother And Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (And Banana Pudding).

In 2023, the year they published Honey, Baby, Mine, Ladd and Dern sat for a joint interview with The New York Times. “If one person reads our book… and does the same—really talks to someone they love—writing it won’t have been in vain,” Ladd said. “Aside from that, all I can offer is a reflection of life itself. Art is just a mirror, and that’s why we go see movies: to learn who we are.”

 
