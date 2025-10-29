Dr. Phil's Merit Street Media loses bankruptcy case, ordered to liquidate Dr. Phil's team plans to appeal the ruling after he was accused of destroying evidence via deleted text messages.

“Dr.” Phil McGraw has lost the bankruptcy case concerning his company Merit Street Media. McGraw has been locked up in litigation for months, having been accused by his partners Trinity Broadcasting Network and Professional Bull Riders of shady dealings meant to swindle them to boost his new venture, Envoy Media. McGraw denied these allegations, but the court case revealed that he’d deleted incriminating messages and made promises to pay certain favored creditors over others. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the court ruled that McGraw improperly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect his own interests, and instead ordered that the bankruptcy proceed as a Chapter 7 liquidation. In his ruling, Bankruptcy Judge Scott Everett “business was as dead as a doornail when the bankruptcy was filed.”

Everett said he’d “never seen a case” like this, noting that the “Chapter 11 case is an anomaly” because “there never has been a pretense of a rehabilitation or a reorganization” of Merit Street (via The Independent). Instead, McGraw’s Envoy Media hired Merit Street employees and planned to absorb its remaining assets. Over the course of the trial, it was revealed McGraw had deleted a text promising his friend and creditor Jamie Ribman that his investment was safe no matter the outcome of the bankruptcy trial. Meanwhile, he’d boasted about pulling a “gangster move” to dilute Trinity’s stake and reduce TBN to “a passive minority investor.”