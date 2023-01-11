Will the James Bond casting rumors ever follow the spy franchises’ famous tune and live and let die? Not today they won’t! New contender and Henry Cavill’s The Witcher replacement Liam Hemsworth has stepped into the ring of “30-something actors who look good in a suit, ” this time on the recommendation of former 007 George Lazenby.

The On Her Majesty’s Secret Service actor dropped Hemsworth’s name while speaking with TMZ, saying that The Hunger Games star has the right type of resume to play the iconic spy—including being a “good-looking Aussie dude,” which seems pretty important to Lazenby as he’s Australian himself.

Though Hemsworth might not have the same worldwide recognition as his older brother Chris Hemsworth, Lazenby notes that the future Bond has to be “crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, ambitious enough to take on the role” after Daniel Craig, which, according to Lazenby, Hemsworth seems to be .

Although, just because he’s been given the thumbs up from another Bond doesn’t mean he’s truly in the running for the competitive role. Out of all the male thirty-something’s being discussed, Bullet Train actor and Twitter fancam favorite Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to be the current front-runner after Puck News reported a promising meeting between Johnson and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Another actor that could put a stop to Hemsworth’s ranking in potential Bond actors is Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount, who The Mail On Sunday claimed had captured Broccoli’s attention. “He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris,” said a source to the publication. “Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.”

Even if he’s barely a spec in the Bond producer’s eyes, Hemsworth’s upcoming role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher will have him taking over from another proposed favorite for the M16 agent, Henry Cavill. T o say to the Isn’t It Romantic star: may the casting odds be in your favor!

