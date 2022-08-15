It’s always nice when a new Guillermo del Toro thing comes out, both because he’s a fantastically interesting creator with good taste in weird stuff and because he attaches his name to so many things that never happen that it’s a really good surprise when one does. The next thing with his name on it that’s actually going to happen is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities (which literally has his name on it), a horror anthology series for Netflix featuring eight different stories from eight directors.

The trailer released a few months ago was suitably spooky, hyping the “new worlds” and “chilling stories” at the heart of the series without actually showing much of anything about them, but now Netflix has released a new promo video featuring del Toro himself as he talks about all of the cool practical effects the various creative teams brought. As a clever twist, that means this is a trailer for a horror show where you actually see the wires and the concept art and the makeup artists that make the scary stuff happen, and yet it still seems pretty scary. It’s like seeing how the sausage gets made and then still wanting to eat a sausage. It’s madness!

Advertisement

The promo also lays out which story is directed by which person (some of which are different from previous information): “The Autopsy” comes from David Prior (The Empty Man), “The Outside” comes from Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night), “The Viewing” comes from Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), “Dreams Of The Witch House” is Catherine Hardwicke (a little vampire movie you may know called freakin’ Twilight), “Lot 36” is Guillermo Navarro (a few episodes of Hannibal, but he’s also been del Toro’s cinematographer a few times), “Pickman’s Model” is Keith Thomas (The Vigil), “Graveyard Rats” is Vincenzo Natali (also Hannibal, plus In The Tall Grass), and “The Mourning” is Jennifer Kent (if it’s in a word or if it’s in a book, you can’t get rid of… The Babadook).

Guillermo del Toro’s Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities premieres on Netflix on October 25.

