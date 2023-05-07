Here are the winners from the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are always a bit awkward. Filling the void between last year’s award season and this year’s, the show often rewards movies that feel ineligible for awards this late into 2023 and others that feel a little too new to be eligible. Of course, it’s also one of the few awards shows that normal people can vote for, so it gets a little more leeway.



This year, however, it has an even more difficult challenge. Due to the ongoing writers’ strike, anyone who’s anyone won’t be appearing at the show live. The show pivoted from a live show, boasting host Drew Barrymore who dropped out of the show last week in solidarity with the striking writers, to a clip show of previous ceremonies and pre-recorded bits that still boast Barrymore as host. Also, Tom Cruise sent in a video from the cockpit of a plane that he was flying.



Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t winners. We’ll be updating the winners’ list throughout the night, so you can do your part, too, by not being at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer — Nope

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Best Reality Onscreen Team (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Advertisement

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Advertisement

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Advertisement

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Advertisement

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Advertisement

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Advertisement

Best Kiss (presented by the snack world’s least kiss friendly delight: Cheetos Popcorn)



Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Advertisement

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Advertisement

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear

Justin Long — Barbarian

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon — Smile

Advertisement

Best Duo

Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke — Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega & Thing — Wednesday

Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus

Tom Cruise & Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Advertisement

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Advertisement

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Advertisement

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden — Ink Master

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Advertisement

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Advertisement

Best Musical Moment



“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)“ — Daisy Jones & The Six

Jack’s Tap Dance — Don’t Worry Darling

“Trouble” — Elvis

“I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party) — Ginny & Georgia

“Titanium” — M3GAN

“Revolting Children” — Matilda The Musical

“Come Back Home” — Purple Hearts

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

“Big Boys” — Saturday Night Live

“Body” — She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

“Running Up That Hill” — Stranger Things

“Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano) — The Last Of Us

“You Should See Me In A Crown” — The School For Good And Evil

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” — The Summer I Turned Pretty

“Goo Goo Muck” — Wednesday

“Simon’s Song” — Young Royals