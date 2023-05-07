Here are the winners from the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are always a bit awkward. Filling the void between last year’s award season and this year’s, the show often rewards movies that feel ineligible for awards this late into 2023 and others that feel a little too new to be eligible. Of course, it’s also one of the few awards shows that normal people can vote for, so it gets a little more leeway.
This year, however, it has an even more difficult challenge. Due to the ongoing writers’ strike, anyone who’s anyone won’t be appearing at the show live. The show pivoted from a live show, boasting host Drew Barrymore who dropped out of the show last week in solidarity with the striking writers, to a clip show of previous ceremonies and pre-recorded bits that still boast Barrymore as host. Also, Tom Cruise sent in a video from the cockpit of a plane that he was flying.
But that doesn’t mean there weren’t winners. We’ll be updating the winners’ list throughout the night, so you can do your part, too, by not being at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer — Nope
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Best Reality Onscreen Team (presented by SONIC®)
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Breakthrough Performance
Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Best Performance in a Movie
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Hero
Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Show
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss (presented by the snack world’s least kiss friendly delight: Cheetos Popcorn)
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building
Best Fight
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear
Justin Long — Barbarian
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon — Smile
Best Duo
Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke — Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega & Thing — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus
Tom Cruise & Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Competition Series
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Best Host
Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden — Ink Master
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Music Documentary
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
Best Musical Moment
“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)“ — Daisy Jones & The Six
Jack’s Tap Dance — Don’t Worry Darling
“Trouble” — Elvis
“I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party) — Ginny & Georgia
“Titanium” — M3GAN
“Revolting Children” — Matilda The Musical
“Come Back Home” — Purple Hearts
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
“Big Boys” — Saturday Night Live
“Body” — She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
“Running Up That Hill” — Stranger Things
“Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano) — The Last Of Us
“You Should See Me In A Crown” — The School For Good And Evil
“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” — The Summer I Turned Pretty
“Goo Goo Muck” — Wednesday
“Simon’s Song” — Young Royals