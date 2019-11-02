Horrors Week ends and the Apple TV+ era begins: Here are our favorite stories of the week

Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Apple TV+, reviewed
- Jason Momoa and some gorgeous scenery can’t elevate See beyond standard dystopian fare
- Apple TV+ picks a winner with the sly, timely, star-powered The Morning Show
- Dickinson is a flawed, but spirited reintroduction of a literary icon
- For All Mankind is a rallying cry in TV series form
Monday
- The Lighthouse is a potent reminder that birds are terrifying
- Song Of The South is the (very worthy) target of scrutiny on this season of You Must Remember This
Tuesday
Wednesday
- These Memphis rap tapes aren’t actually haunted, but they are awesome
- Before Harriet, Underground gave “Minty” the stage
- All the Easter eggs we’ve found in Castle Rock season 2 so far
Thursday
- The Terminator is back, and so are Charlie’s Angels and The Shining, this November
- 24 hours of horror with makeup legend Tom Savini
Friday
- Catch up on all of our Horrors Week coverage here
- Disco Elysium is the best unofficial Twin Peaks game ever made
- Blazing Saddles punched up—knocking out horses and a racist America in one swing
- A mediocre football coach and the primal screams that haunt him
- Riverdale’s Halloween episode offers up a giddy assortment of horror movie tropes
- Tame Impala outruns doubt, Miranda Lambert gets rowdy, and more