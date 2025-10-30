Megadeth are covering Metallica's "Ride The Lightning" on their final album Putting a period on his career, Megadeth frontman and former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine says he's included a new version of the song he never got to record on his next album.

Hello, Dave, meet the old Dave and his Metallica way of life. In a video promoting the upcoming 17th and “final” Megadeth album, Dave Mustaine revealed that there will be a bonus track to bring his career full circle. A cover of the Metallica song “Ride the Lightning,” which Mustaine penned with the band before getting the boot back in 1983, will appear as a bonus track on his band’s upcoming swan song, the self-titled Megadeth, due out in January.

“On the new album, we recorded ‘Ride The Lightning,’ and the reason we did was obviously that I had a lot to do with writing it,” Mustaine says in the video. “When James and I were working on the song, it became clear to me how good of a guitar player he was, and I thought it would be really cool to close the circle and show respect to play the songs that I’ve written with Metallica and to honor our friendship, even though it’s been strained and ruined from emotions over the years when we were not necessarily friendly.”

“I’ve always had tremendous respect for James’ guitar playing and Lars’ songwriting, so it was cool to do this.”