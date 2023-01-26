We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s no secret that the Oscars don’t care much for genre movies and that they do so at their own peril. Despite the occasional exception, usually from established directors or actors, the Academy Awards don’t generally reward performances requiring high emotional stamina of screaming, crying, and running for multiple takes . For example, Jordan Peele’s Nope, one of the year’s best films, received zero nominations, despite Keke Palmer delivering an all-timer in his bad omen to Hollywood.

Another noticeable absence was Mia Goth. Last year, she turned in three completely different, totally unique oddball performances as Pearl in Pearl and Maxine Minx and elderly Pearl in X. Obviously, the Academy isn’t going to take up three of the five nominee spots to reward Goth. Still, many believe some recognition is in line for such full-throated, haunted , and funny creations .

We’re not the only ones who think so. While doing press for Goth’s latest, Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, Jake Hamilton of the YouTube series Jake’s Takes asked why she thinks the Oscars ignore horror.

“I think that it’s very political,” Goth said. “It’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There’s a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that.”



As Goth said, a lot goes into nominations, one of which is studios paying for campaigns. In 2019, studios spent as much as $30 million per film on Oscar campaigns. While Pearl and X likely cost more than the reported million dollars each, both films were probably cheaper than a campaign. F or a company like A24, which received more nominations than any studio this year, it might have made sense to prepare campaigns for Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale, which had early awards buzz. H o wever, this could be a self-perpetuating cycle. I f studios know that the Oscars don’t go for horror, they may be less inclined to pay for campaigns. T hough it’s hard to imagine a studio exec watching Goth’s “I’m a star” monologue and determining that . B ut also, it’s the Oscars, so nothing has to make sense.



“A change is necessary,” Goth continued. “A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really.”

She’s right. But we won’t hold our breath. Oscar or not, Pearl is a star.



