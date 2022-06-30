Not to be outdone by a certain British boy who used to be part of a famous band and now still usually sings but sometimes also acts, American boy Nick Jonas (who is known for singing and also acting) is getting a pretty sizable vote of confidence from the folks at Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, Amazon has won a “competitive auction” for Foreign Relations, a “buddy comedy pitch” intended to be a starring vehicle for Nick Jonas (who impressed everyone by being surprisingly good in the recent Jumanji movies) and Glen Powell (Hangman from Top Gun: Maverick).

The project will be directed by Kat Coiro, who directed Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s similarly surprisingly well-received comedy Marry Me and is a director and executive producer on Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Aaaaand that’s all we know about it.

Both Jonas and Glen Powell are from Texas, so neither of them is probably going to play someone from another country in Foreign Relations, which means it’s probably going to involve them and… someone from some other place? Maybe the government sends them to another country for some reason?

That seems like a minefield for some uncomfortable ‘80s-style racist comedy where white people gawk at how unusual people from other countries are, which doesn’t seem like the right vibe for any of these people, but they’re the ones who apparently called this thing Foreign Relations and then said nothing else about it. What are we supposed to do? Assume it’s just about two nice boys being nice and maybe cracking a few jokes? That movie would be called Look At These Two Nice Friends and we would know exactly what it’s about. Instead we have Foreign Relations, a minimum required wordcount for news stories , and nothing else to work with.