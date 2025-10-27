Only Murders In The Building may cross the pond in season 6

Earlier this month, The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar wrote that Only Murders In The Building got “its mojo back by focusing on the building again” in season five. That, of course, makes it a perfect time for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to hop on a plane and travel an entire ocean away from the building in question. According to Deadline‘s sources, the show is considering a move to London for its sixth season, marking its first non-U.S. “main” location.

Hulu hasn’t actually renewed the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-led series for its sixth season yet, but that greenlight is more than likely considering its enduring popularity. Season five, which Gajjar also lauded as “delightful as ever,” wraps tomorrow (October 28), and the big move could be teased in the finale, Deadline suggests. Still, it’s unclear as of this writing whether the gang would be moving to London full time, or just going on a quick sojourn like season four’s trip to California. All of the previous murders in Only Murders In The Building have been, well, in the building, so our amateur sleuths investigating a case across the pond would be a pretty big change. It’s also unclear what this move would mean for beloved side characters like Michael Cyril Creighton‘s Howard Morris, who just wants to be a part of his neighbors’ team, but perhaps not enough to move to a brand new continent with them.

The show does have to innovate somehow. Last year, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline that he was “very excited” to see the gang “take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles” in season four. We’ll see if Charles, Oliver, and Mabel make their mark on the U.K.—perhaps even on old York—if and when season six gets the go.