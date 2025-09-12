Paramount condemns Israeli film boycott pledge signed by nearly 4,000 Hollywood folk The Film Workers For Palestine pledge has been signed by thousands of Hollywood professionals, including a number of Oscar winners.

Paramount has responded with an aggressive pushback today to a pledge signed by more than 4,000 Hollywood actors and other professionals—including Oscar winners Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, and Olivia Colman—calling for a boycott of large swathes of the Israeli film industry. Organized by Film Workers For Palestine, the pledge targets no named individuals, but calls for a boycott of film festivals, production companies, theaters, and broadcasters viewed as “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

In its response (per Variety), Paramount executives condemned the boycott. “At Paramount, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire people, promote mutual understanding, and preserve the moments, ideas, and events that shape the world we share. This is our creative mission,” the company’s chief communications officer, Melissa Zukerman, said in a statement.