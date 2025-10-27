Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood "politely disagree" on whether Radiohead should play in Israel Yorke said he would "absolutely not" play a show in Tel Aviv now, while Greenwood cautioned against a boycott.

Radiohead is about to embark on their first tour in seven years, but that doesn’t mean each member of the five piece unit is on the same page about everything. In fact, when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war, a topic that has landed the band in a lot of hot water, they barely see eye-to-eye at all. The group got into it in a new interview with The Sunday Times, which addressed their controversial decision to play a show in Tel Aviv in 2017. The concert drew heavy backlash from the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, as well as director Ken Loach and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, among others. There was at least one person who appreciated the booking, though. “I was in the hotel,” Yorke recalled, “when some guy, clearly connected high up, approaches me to thank me. It horrified me, truly, that the gig was being hijacked. So I get it—sort of. At the time I thought the gig made sense, but as soon as I got there and that guy came up? Get me the fuck out.”

Yorke defended the concert at the time, writing, “Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing its government… We don’t endorse [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu any more than Trump, but we still play in America.” Now, he says he would “absolutely not” play a show in Israel. “I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime but Jonny [Greenwood, his Radiohead bandmate] has roots there. So I get it.” (The Sunday Times notes that this interview was conducted before October’s ceasefire agreement.)