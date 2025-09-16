R.I.P. Robert Redford, beloved leading man and Sundance founder The star of The Sting and All The President's Men, died in his Utah home this morning. He was 89.

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor and director whose championing of independent film changed American cinema, has died. Redford died in his sleep outside the mountains of Provo, Utah early Tuesday morning, according to The New York Times. He was 89 years old.

Redford could’ve just stopped as a drop-dead handsome movie star, appreciated by critics and adored by audiences. And beyond that, his directorial debut was a massive hit that earned four Oscars. But then his nonprofit Sundance Institute snowballed into the defining American indie film festival, and Redford’s legacy only grew.

Redford was born in Santa Monica on August 18, 1936 and grew up in Los Angeles, but he began acting on the other coast. After dropping out of the University of Colorado—where he’d gone to play baseball and party—he trekked around Europe before landing in New York, where he attended acting classes and found success on Broadway. He appeared in plenty of plays and TV shows during his early career, even earning an early Emmy nomination in 1963, and began parlaying that success into big-screen roles.

His first was in Tall Story, where he reprised his Broadway role, and he’d do the same for his early starring success Barefoot In The Park. Jane Fonda, who starred alongside Redford in both, also made her film debut in Tall Story after appearing in the play. He and Fonda would go on to collaborate a few more times, but no scene partner helped define Redford’s screen presence like Paul Newman. With director George Roy Hill’s Western Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and his even more successful crime caper The Sting, Redford and Newman’s jocular yet emotionally loaded chemistry drove both to unprecedented heights. The two films combined earned 17 Oscar nominations, 11 wins, and nearly $2 billion, adjusted for inflation.