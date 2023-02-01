Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, and more are up to enter the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a (mostly) fresh slate of artists up for induction into the body of legendary artists. The 14 artists up for entry include Joy Division, The White Stripes, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, and more.

While most of these artists fall under the purview of the rock genre, as Dolly Parton discovered last year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has become more of a catchall for impactful artists across genres, including rap, country, and pop. Parton ended up entering the Hall of Fame last year alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar.

With this round of nominations, Bush becomes a four-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. It seems as though this writer’s manifestations for her entry were so powerful, Bush ended up landing a number-one hit in several countries for a song she penned nearly forty years ago, and was launched into the cultural conversation once more. Bush was already primed to cinch the nomination, and hopefully, the global resurgence of “Running Up That Hill” will solidify her entry this year.

Other repeat nominees include A Tribe Called Quest, Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, and for the fifth time, Rage Against The Machine. As per the rules of the Hall of Fame, an artist only becomes eligible for induction 25 years after their first commercial recording. Last year, Eminem was the sole nominee who was up for induction in his first qualifying year. For 2023, the White Stripes and Missy Elliott have made the shortlist in their first year of eligibility.

See the full list of 2023 nominees below:

A Tribe Called Quest

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Official inductees will be announced in May, with the ceremony taking place later this fall.