Sheryl Crow worries we'll all be replaced by robots in new single Crow has seen "The New Normal," and it isn't making her happy.

Either Sheryl Crow read that old report that we’d all be having sex with robots by 2025, or she’s checked the news pretty much any day in the past year. Whatever it is, she’s understandably pretty freaked out about the prospect of being replaced by a robot. “Punch the clock and walk away / While you still have a job and while that job still pays… You’re gonna wake up someday / To a robot that’s in your place / Like all the predictions say,” she warns in her new single, “The New Normal.”

Luckily, Crow is still punching the clock. “The New Normal” is addressed to “the leader of the free world.” (She didn’t invoke his name, so this writer won’t either.) “Is it science fiction or prediction wrapped in George Orwell? / If the news is fake and fear is hate and nothing’s immoral / To the leader of the free world, then welcome to the new normal,” she sings in the song’s chorus. The first cut may have been the deepest, but the hits just keep coming.