There’s no better home for horror than Shudder. From classics by masters like Carpenter, Craven, and Argento, to international frights from around the world, to documentaries like Horror Noire and Queer For Fear, and finally, new horror from filmmakers like Joko Anwar, Chloe Okuno, Travis Stevens, and Neil Marshall picked up as exclusives, there’s no better place to go for a good scare. And that’s before getting to Shudder’s own contributions to the genre in the form of Shudder Originals, films developed and produced by the service with the insight of actual human beings rather than algorithms (imagine that!). In the age of streaming where many of us are frequently subscribing to anywhere from five or more services, Shudder remains my go-to. It serves as a testament to the versatility of horror—the notion that there really is something for everyone.

In the spirit of that versatility, and the season, here are eight of the best Shudder Originals, perfect for Halloween or any time of the year when the mood for horror catches you.