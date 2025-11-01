The Simpsons is Fortnite now, sorry
The Simpsons/Fortnite crossover includes new animated shorts, a Springfield-based map, and the ability to shoot John Cena while dressed as "Stupid, Sexy Flanders."
Great news for fans of The Simpsons who enjoy Homer Simpson’s strangulation-based approach to parenting—but ultimately feel he doesn’t go far enough by not unloading a full-on shotgun blast into The Boy’s skull, before doing some kind of funny, meme-based dance over the spot where he died—as the long-running cartoon has now seized the zeitgeist of about four years ago by launching a big, flashy Fortnite crossover. Unlike past “Animation Domination” bits in the online shooter, which mostly involved letting you dress your characters up as Bob Belcher, Hank Hill, or a weirdly lean version of Peter Griffin, the new Simpsons event is a full-on mode, allowing players to run around a pretty decent recreation of Springfield, blowing it all to hell.