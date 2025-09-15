Stephen Colbert tries to get his staff hired at the Emmys Colbert also brought his own resume with him on stage to present the Emmy for Lead Actor In A Comedy.

Stephen Colbert got right down to business when he took the stage to present the first award at the Emmys. “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” he asked. “Because I’ve got 200 great, well qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June.” Colbert didn’t explicitly say why all those candidates would be available, but of course, he didn’t have to. CBS made the controversial decision to cancel The Late Show in July, an announcement multiple TV luminaries have already taken the time to break down on their own respective platforms and talk shows. At least those employees won’t have to explain the gap in their resume when the show airs its final episode next summer.