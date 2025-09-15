Stephen Colbert tries to get his staff hired at the Emmys

Colbert also brought his own resume with him on stage to present the Emmy for Lead Actor In A Comedy.

By Emma Keates  |  September 14, 2025 | 9:02pm
Screenshot: Television Academy/YouTube
Stephen Colbert tries to get his staff hired at the Emmys

Stephen Colbert got right down to business when he took the stage to present the first award at the Emmys. “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” he asked. “Because I’ve got 200 great, well qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June.” Colbert didn’t explicitly say why all those candidates would be available, but of course, he didn’t have to. CBS made the controversial decision to cancel The Late Show in July, an announcement multiple TV luminaries have already taken the time to break down on their own respective platforms and talk shows. At least those employees won’t have to explain the gap in their resume when the show airs its final episode next summer.

Colbert also did some networking of his own. He brought his resume and a very old headshot up on stage, specifically to pawn off to Steven Spielberg through Harrison Ford, who’s nominated tonight for Shrinking. (Ford ran up to receive the resume as soon as it was offered.) If only the rest of us could bypass LinkedIn like that. 

Colbert was on hand to present the Emmy for Lead Actor In A Comedy, which went to Seth Rogen for The Studio. “I’ve never won anything in my life. When I was a kid I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale,” he joked in his speech. This is Rogen’s first Emmy win.

 
