The few, the proud, the dutiful are staying together a little longer. Yellowstone co-creator and Bella Hadid’s TV boyfriend, Taylor Sheridan still isn’t through with his tour of duty at Paramount. The Hollywood Reporter reports that, days after news of his departure from Paramount sent shockwaves across the primetime western soap prairie, Sheridan is in talks to write a Call Of Duty adaptation for the studio. Peter Berg, no stranger to glorifying warfare for mass audiences, is also finalizing his enlistment, joining Sheridan as co-writer and director.

The news arrives days after Sheridan inked a billion-dollar deal with NBCUniversal to bring his gravelly-voiced ranchers and oilmen to Peacock. Despite Paramount not even offering much of a counter, the opportunity to adapt a video game with at least two distinct 9/11 controversies appeared to be too much for the Lioness creator. The Call Of Duty series has long been one of the most popular first-person shooters on Earth, gamifying warfare for men looking for a safe space to call children racist and homophobic slurs.

The games have been running strong since 2003, when it launched as yet another World War II game, but has since grown in size, specificity, and proportion. After breaking away from the historical, it dug into Modern Warfare and Black Ops, which finally gave players the ability to kill zombies. It’s unclear if Sheridan and Berg are planning on sending the game back to World War II. However, given Paramount’s recent Trump-friendly regime change and censoring episodes of Nathan For You about Holocaust remembrance, we’ll assume that the film will avoid anything to do with Americans killing Nazis and focus on the series’ eternal love affair with Islamophobia.