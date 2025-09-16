Sydney Sweeney can't clean Amanda Seyfried's mess in twisty The Housemaid trailer
Then again, Sweeney's character might have made the mess herself in the Paul Feig-directed thriller.Photo: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate
When Sabrina Carpenter sang about keeping someone locked up with only the ceiling fan for fresh air, she was kidding. Amanda Seyfried‘s character may not be. Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” soundtracks the new trailer for The Housemaid, which contains so many twists and turns in under three minutes that it almost feels like a full-fledged thriller itself. Sweeney stars in the Paul Feig film as Millie, a live-in housemaid hired by the wealthy Nina Winchester (Seyfried) and her husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). Andrew, however, seems very surprised that Millie will be living under the same roof. Then Nina appears in the bathroom mirror behind Millie Insidious-style. Doors rattle and tea cups break. Nina screams… a lot. There’s a requisite creepy dollhouse, Millie stares meaningfully at a set of knives, and later she appears with blood smeared all over her forehead while holding a set of pliers. She also may be having an affair with Andrew, but that part is left pretty vague. Either way, there’s a lot going on here.