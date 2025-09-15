Stephen Colbert accepts Emmy as crowd chants his name
The Late Show won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series in its final year of existence.Photo: Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services
It was pretty evident what was about to happen when Bryan Cranston read out the nominees for Outstanding Talk Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards, and the cheers for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert were fervent and prolonged. Really, it was evident at the top of the show, when Colbert presented the first award and the whole crowd got on its feet for the comedian. Hollywood already loved Stephen Colbert; CBS’ cancellation of The Late Show only made them more likely to give him the vote. When his show was announced as the winner, the room erupted in chants: Stephen, Stephen, Stephen….