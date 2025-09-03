Print media survives as The Paper nabs early renewal

It would be hard for any streamer to recapture the culturally ubiquitous success of a sitcom like The Office, but Peacock is pretty sure you’re going to like The Paper. So sure that stars Domnhall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore announced that the show has been renewed for a second season during an appearance on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday, one day before the series premiere. (You can check out the stars’ appearance on the show here, which is worth it just for Impacciatore startling Gleeson with her excited cheers.)

Even before reviews of the series landed, Peacock was showing early signs of confidence in the Greg Daniels spin-off. The release schedule was shifted from a weekly release to a binge release, reportedly due to “positive responses from people who have previewed the series.” (Premiering The Paper on the same day that Peacock streams the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game is also thought to be a boost.) “It felt like between the enthusiasm [for the new show] and the way people have been consuming the show for the past decade, it made the most sense to make it available and give people the opportunity to either consume it all at once and multiple times—as we think they will—or watch it on their own schedule,” Lisa Katz, NBCU’s scripted content president, told The Wrap.

While weekly drops can help build word-of-mouth, Peacock is trying to build something else—a premier destination for scripted comedy, per The Wrap. Streamers across the board are attempting to get a foothold in comedy, with platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video all investing heavily in stand-up. Peacock is struggling as the only U.S. streamer that hasn’t turned a profit, but building on NBC’s comedy legacy could strengthen its position in the streaming wars. As such, the network and streamer have invested in established talent, like Superstore‘s Justin Spitzer (an Office alum), Parks & Recreation‘s Amy Poehler and Mike Schur (another Office alum), 30 Rock‘s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and yes, Greg Daniels. “There’s something so specific about Greg, The Office, this set of producers and the tone and style and pace of the show that made this such an exciting opportunity to make The Paper a continuity of the IP in a completely original way,” Jeff Meyerson, NBC Entertainment’s EVP of Comedy Development, explained to the outlet. “When there’s circumstances that match that, it makes sense for us to pursue that and bring back the IP.”