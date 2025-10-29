Warner Bros. TV warns ER lawsuit threatens not just The Pitt, but whole industry
Warner Bros. TV, Noah Wyle, et al. have appealed a judge's decision that the suit doesn't meet anti-SLAPP standards.Photo: John Johnson/Max
Though The Pitt is riding high as the reigning Outstanding Drama Emmy winner, there’s still that pesky ER lawsuit to contend with. The suit was brought by Sherri Crichton, widow of the original series creator Michael Crichton (also the creator of Westworld and Jurassic Park), claiming that The Pitt is nothing more than a rip-off made by a bunch of ER alums (including Noah Wyle, John Wells, and R. Scott Gemmill). Warner Bros. TV et al. previously tried to have the suit thrown out on anti-SLAPP grounds, arguing the suit was meant to bully and intimidate the team out of making the show. A judge disagreed, but a new appeal filed on Tuesday still proclaims that “This case provides a quintessential example of why anti-SLAPP exists.”
“Plaintiff is misusing the judicial system to try to shut down important speech because Ms. Crichton couldn’t reach a deal she liked, even though The Pitt does not use a single protected element from ER,” the filing, which is once again attempting to have the suit tossed out, states (via Deadline). “This lawsuit is an effort to prohibit lifelong artists—the writers, producers, and actor named as Defendants—from exhibiting a groundbreaking and Emmy-award-winning TV series that speaks directly about some of today’s most pressing issues.”