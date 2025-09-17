Posh Spice claims she used to be awkward and uncool in Victoria Beckham trailer

There’s a clip from the docuseries Beckham that went viral after it was released in 2023: Victoria Beckham recalls growing up working class, before her husband David (the subject of the doc) crashes the interview to remind her she was driven to school in a Rolls Royce. Two years later, the pop-star-turned-fashion-mogul gets to tell her own story on her own terms in Victoria Beckham, the new doc premiering October 9 on Netflix. And if Posh Spice wants to tell you she was just an awkward, uncool, working-class girl before fame found her—as she does in the new trailer, below—this time, she probably won’t be interrupted.

Helmed by Nadia Hallgren, director of the Michelle Obama doc Becoming, Victoria Beckham is a three-part documentary series that “traces Beckham’s story from her formative years and rise to unprecedented success with the Spice Girls, through her high-profile relationship with football legend David Beckham, to her relentless work to establish herself in the cutthroat world of haute couture,” according to a synopsis from Netflix. “Following her journey as she prepares for her most ambitious runway show yet at Paris Fashion Week, the docuseries weaves together past and present to reveal the challenges and triumphs that have defined her—and continue to drive her forward.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Among those interviewed for Victoria Beckham include fashion industry vets like Marc Jacobs, Roland Mouret, and Anna Wintour, as well as the Beckhams’ close friend Eva Longoria. And of course, Victoria and David Beckham. “My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn’t sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands. I thought long and hard about it, and then I realized that now is the time to do it,” Victoria shared with Bloomberg earlier this year.

“I’ve been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls. And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions,” she added. “I’ve been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it’s taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past. I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it’s not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated.”