Clockwise, from upper left: Jorja Smith (Jim Dyson/Getty Images), Rivers Cuomo of Weezer (Photo: John Medina/Getty Images), St. Vincent (Photo: Emma McIntyre), Sons Of Kemet (Photo: Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images), Olivia Rodrigo (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Graphic : Natalie Peeples

Summer is on its way, and unsurprisingly, the list of albums coming out in May is at least partially a reflection of that. A lot of these records are livelier and sunnier than their wintertime counterparts—but also compared with last year’s summer releases, many of which saw significant delays thanks to the pandemic. But as the world wakes up, thanks to mass vaccination, the soundtrack should be excellent: New music from St. Vincent, NCT Dream, Mannequin Pussy, and more. Whether you’re finishing up the school year or just getting ready to start leaving work early on Fridays now and again, it’s nice to know your ears will be ready to party, too. (And if you don’t feel like being cheery, fear not—there’s a few great metal albums on the horizon, too.)



