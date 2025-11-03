Charli XCX is the stuff of myths in queer fable 100 Nights Of Hero trailer

Neither Charli XCX nor director Julia Jackson wanted “anything to do with stunt casting” when it came to Jackson’s new feature 100 Nights Of Hero, premiering December 5. “She’s someone with integrity, who wants to do things that interest her. I’m sure she could have gone right for the mainstream. Instead, she’s been zagging when people were expecting her to zig. She’s a chameleon,” Jackson told the British Film Institute last month. The filmmaker saw that the pop star “could bring a fierceness and unknowability” to her role that Jackson “found really interesting—a look that contains multitudes.”

Charli plays Rosa, a character in the story-within-a-story of 100 Nights Of Hero (adapted from the graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg, which is itself a retelling of the ancient folktale One Thousand And One Nights). Per the synopsis, “When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry (Maika Monroe) and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Emma Corrin), must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Nicholas Galitzine).” To comfort Cherry during this trial, Hero offers to tell her a story every night—which is where we meet Rosa.

But as Cherry and Hero’s bond deepens, Manfred also manages to prey on Cherry’s vulnerability. After all, this is a woman who wants “to be touched,” and wonders what it’s “like to be wanted,” as she says in the trailer. To Jackson, “the sexiness of queerness and of a queer love story is that it’s all up for grabs—there’s no fixed role, nothing is taken for granted,” she explained to BFI. “Even straight people would benefit a lot from queering their relationships and looking less at fixed roles. I wanted to show it doesn’t benefit anyone—no one’s having a good time. These roles become prisons. … These are things that we’ve all felt constrained by, so I hope that that fluidity of intimacy can speak to everyone.”