Charli XCX is the stuff of myths in queer fable 100 Nights Of Hero trailer
Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Galitzine star in the film, which premieres December 5.Screenshot: IFC Films/YouTube
Neither Charli XCX nor director Julia Jackson wanted “anything to do with stunt casting” when it came to Jackson’s new feature 100 Nights Of Hero, premiering December 5. “She’s someone with integrity, who wants to do things that interest her. I’m sure she could have gone right for the mainstream. Instead, she’s been zagging when people were expecting her to zig. She’s a chameleon,” Jackson told the British Film Institute last month. The filmmaker saw that the pop star “could bring a fierceness and unknowability” to her role that Jackson “found really interesting—a look that contains multitudes.”