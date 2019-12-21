2019's best films and albums headline our favorite stories of the week

Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- The 25 best films of 2019
- The best films of 2019: The ballots
- 7 coffee table books you’ll actually want to read
- Both lovers and haters of Christmas can find their kin in this week’s Podmass
Tuesday
- The best, worst, and weirdest entries from nearly 40 years of Star Wars video games
- John Lithgow on Bombshell, playing villains, and the oft-forgotten Santa Claus: The Movie
Wednesday
- The A.V. Club’s favorite games of 2019
- In a year of stalled franchises, John Wick looked more unstoppable than ever
Thursday
- The 20 best albums of 2019
- The best albums of 2019: The ballots
- Nope, seeing Cats the musical will not help you understand Cats the movie
Friday
- 5 new party games to liven up your holidays
- With just two storylines, The Holiday paid tribute to the entire rom-com genre
- The Safdie brothers on Uncut Gems and how they convinced Adam Sandler to take the role of his career
- Last-minute gifts for last-place NFL fans
- The Rise Of Skywalker walks back The Last Jedi’s best decisions