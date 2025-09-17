Paul Rudd and Jack Black attempt to reboot Anaconda in trailer for Anaconda reboot

If you haven’t yet had it with all these motherfucking reboots in this motherfucking industry, Paul Rudd and Jack Black have just the thing for you. Their new film is a reboot stuffed inside of another reboot—sort of like a snake eating its own tail. Or should we say… an Anaconda?

Yes, Rudd and Black’s new Anaconda reboot is actually about the process of rebooting 1997’s Anaconda. (Well, not the literal process of making 2005’s Anaconda. Hopefully that included a bit less blood and death.) “Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda,” its synopsis reads. “When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed……”

And before you ask, the answer is yes: Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” plays in the trailer:

In line with the growing epidemic, the trailer appears to reveal an egregious amount of the film’s plot. Jack Black’s character dies, for example. But then… wait! He’s actually still alive… but he still might die because now, there’s an actual giant anaconda after him. Hopefully he learned some helpful tips from J.Lo and Ice Cube in the original cult classic. Will Doug and Griff actually pull off their movie, with a little help from Thandiwe Newton and a mustachioed Steve Zahn? That, at least, we don’t know. We’ll find out when the real movie—about the making of the fake movie—premieres in theaters December 25. “What are you gonna do?” Rudd asked in an announcement video last year. “Open presents?”