Apple TV+ has shared a first look at its new spy thriller series, Slow Horses, led by Gary Oldman. The first-look images show a lot of the characters looking mildly shocked, scared, or suspicious, just as you would expect in a series about espionage. Then there’s Oldman with his shoeless feet on a desk...

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 called the Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal). The six-episode drama series is adapted from Mick Herron’s mystery novel series of the same name.

James Hawes is on board to direct all six episodes, and is known for his work on the series Black Mirror, Doctor Who, and Penny Dreadful. Will Smith—not the actor but the writer behind the series Veep and Damned—serves as the writer and showrunner on Slow Horses. Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski all serve as executive producers on the series.

Slow Horses makes its debut on Friday, April 1, 2022 on Apple TV+. The first two episodes will premiere on April 1, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.



The series joins a growing slate of upcoming television series for the streamer, including the new bilingual thriller Now And Then and the dystopian work-place drama Severance. Apple TV+ also recently debuted the star-packed whodunnit series The Afterparty, shared first-look images for the second season of the Foundation, and green-lit the next limited series from David E. Kelley.

