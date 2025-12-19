Solo parenting makes Nate Bargatze fall down, go boom in The Breadwinner trailer

Stand-up comic and aspiring rollercoaster tycoon, Nate Bargatze, is cashing in his chips for a studio family comedy. Directed by Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘s Eric Appel, The Breadwinner turns Bargatze into a hapless father charged with doing the one thing all dads can’t wrap their heads around: Parenting. After blowing his wife’s (Mandy Moore) big appearance on Shark Tank, Nate Wilcox (Bargatze) gives her the month off to get her business affairs in order, leaving him in charge of their three kids. Unsurprisingly, hilarity ensues as Nate hires an incompetent contractor (Will Forte) to handle some heavy household repairs and attempts to cook breakfast for his growing daughters.

Best known for his clean but not necessarily chaste comedy, Bargatze has long been angling for a movie career. To that end, The Breadwinner looks like the kind of studio comedy that used to clog up our box offices before superhero movies cannibalized the landscape. With pratfalls and gross-out gags, The Breadwinner aims to take the spot once occupied by Daddy’s Home, Daddy Day Care, Big Daddy, and other Daddy-centric titles (excluding Louis C.K.’s ode to Woody Allen, I Love You, Daddy). This first trailer certainly captures those vibes.

The Breadwinner crashes into theaters on March 13, 2026.