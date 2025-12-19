Solo parenting makes Nate Bargatze fall down, go boom in The Breadwinner trailer
Comedian Nate Bargatze trades the stage for family comedy about a dad forced to do the one thing all dads hate: Parenting their children.Courtesy of Sony
Stand-up comic and aspiring rollercoaster tycoon, Nate Bargatze, is cashing in his chips for a studio family comedy. Directed by Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘s Eric Appel, The Breadwinner turns Bargatze into a hapless father charged with doing the one thing all dads can’t wrap their heads around: Parenting. After blowing his wife’s (Mandy Moore) big appearance on Shark Tank, Nate Wilcox (Bargatze) gives her the month off to get her business affairs in order, leaving him in charge of their three kids. Unsurprisingly, hilarity ensues as Nate hires an incompetent contractor (Will Forte) to handle some heavy household repairs and attempts to cook breakfast for his growing daughters.