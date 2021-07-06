After working with Britney Spears throughout her career since 1995, her manager Larry Rudolph has decided to resign, as first reported by Deadline. In a letter written to Spears’ co-conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, Rudolph wrote:
It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.
As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.
Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.
I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.
Recently, Spears broke her silence in court about her experiences under the almost 13-year long conservatorship, referring to her treatment as abusive. She detailed being forced to do a 2018 tour, not having control over what medications she takes, and having to keep her IUD in against her will because her family does not want her to have more children. The judge overseeing the conservatorship ruled that Spears’ father won’t be removed as co-conservator. As of now, Montgomery controls Spears’ personal conservatorship, that involves day-to-day and medical decisions; meanwhile, her financial conservatorship is still under her father and court-appointed company Bessemer Trust. The New Yorker also published an exposé written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, detailing the extremes of Spears’ conservatorship.