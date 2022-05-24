The Boss is back, as Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce their first tour dates in six years. Kicking off in 2023, the group has shared their slates of European tour dates, starting in Barcelona, Spain. The tour will take them through Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich, and Monza.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen says in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year—and beyond.”

Two legs throughout the U.S. will soon be announced, with the first kicking off prior to the European dates. The last time Springsteen & The E Street Band were on the road was for the 14-month The River tour in 2017. Since then, Springsteen’s released two albums—Western Stars and Letter To You—which both received accompanying films. He’s also helmed a Broadway show, hosted a podcast with Barack Obama, and earned a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award.

The band (comprised of Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Patti Sciafla, Roy Bittan, Gary Tallent, Nils Lofgren, and more) was last back together in 2020 for a Saturday Night Live performance, where they played offerings from Letter To You.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band European tour dates:

04-28 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

05-05 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05-07 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05-13 Paris, France - La Défense Arena

05-18 Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05-21 Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

05-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

06-11 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

06-13 Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

06-21 Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

06-24 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

06-26 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

06-30 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

07-11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

07-13 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

07-15 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

07-18 Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

07-23 Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

07-25 Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza